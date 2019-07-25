Gila River Arena manager named Glendale Rotary Club president

The Glendale Rotary Club named Gila River Arena general manager Dale Adams as its new president for the 2019-20 term.

Mr. Adams works for AEG, which manages the arena that hosts Coyotes home games and concerts. He was appointed at the arena’s general manager in 2016. Mr. Adams also serves on Glendale’s Business Council Committee.

Mr. Adams succeeds former club president Ryan Caracciolo, CEO of the business solutions company Striventa.

The club meets 12:10 p.m. Thursdays at 8066 N. 49th Ave.