GE swings to loss, but outlook is improving

Business

GE swings to loss, but outlook is improving

byAssociated Press

BOSTON (AP) — General Electric Co. swung to a loss during the second quarter, but its outlook improved as it continues to right its troubled power division.

GE also took a hit from the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max planes. GE helps make engines for the advanced aircraft and said Wednesday that it lost $300 million in the quarter due to the groundings. It anticipates losing $400 million per quarter in the second half of the year if that continues.

GE lost $61 million, or 3 cents per share in the quarter. Revenue slipped 1% to $28.83 billion.

Shares are up almost 4% before the opening bell.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights ( http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GE

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.