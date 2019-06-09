France’s Le Maire hopes to fortify Renault-Nissan alliance

Business

France’s Le Maire hopes to fortify Renault-Nissan alliance

byAssociated Press

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — France’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, says the French government’s priority as a shareholder in automaker Renault SA is to fortify its alliance with Nissan.

Le Maire told reporters during a news conference Sunday after a meeting in Japan of the Group of 20 major economies that protecting jobs and Renault’s factories and technology was his pre-eminent concern.

He said that consolidating the alliance with other automakers such as Fiat-Chrysler is a secondary issue, but decisions on that should be made by the companies themselves.

When asked, Le Maire said he had no plans to meet with Nissan’s CEO, Hiroto Saikawa.

Fiat Chrysler suddenly withdrew an offer to merge with Renault this past week after the French automaker asked for more time to persuade Nissan to agree to the plan.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.