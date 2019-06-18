Foundation recognizes Glendale’s Glencroft for helping seniors

Glencroft Center for Modern Aging, 8611 N. 67th Ave., has received a grant from Griswold Home Care’s charitable foundation for its work to provide high-quality senior services and compassion to senior residents throughout Arizona. This grant was awarded through the foundation’s new program, Griswold Gives, which recognizes nonprofits dedicated to assisting seniors and residents in need throughout their communities.

As the largest continuing care retirement community in Arizona, Glencroft offers a wide variety of services through its independent living, assisted living and long-term care programs, including housekeeping, food services, health and medication management and planned social activates. Glencroft will use this grant to help provide its services to low-income seniors who can’t afford them on their own.

“At Griswold Home Care, helping people in our community live happy, healthy lives in the place they love has always been so important to us,” said Scott Savel, director of Griswold Home Care of Scottsdale, which awarded the grant. “Glencroft has made an incredible impact on the community through empowering local seniors to live their lives to the fullest. On behalf of the Jean Griswold Foundation, we are proud to support an organization that shares this same mission.”

The Jean Griswold Foundation is a private charity established by Griswold Home Care to further the company’s belief that care for the elderly and disabled should be available to all. Every dollar donated is used to further its mission to support programs and services that allow seniors to age in place.

Visit www.jeangriswoldfoundation.com.

Founded by the late Jean Griswold in 1982, Griswold Home Care has maintained its founder’s sense of empathy for older and disabled adults and those living with chronic conditions.

Visit www.griswoldhomecare.com or call 215-402-0200.