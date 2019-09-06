FirstBank releases second quarter results

FirstBank, one the nation’s largest privately held banks, released it’s second quarter 2019 financial results. The bank, which operates 15 branches across the Valley, including ATM locations in Glendale at 5885 W. Bell Road, significant growth across key categories, resulting in notable year-over-year gains in Arizona.

FirstBank’s Phoenix-area branches saw total deposits increase year-over-year from $486.5 million to $560.4 million, a gain of 15.2 percent.

Loans grew to $849.0 million as compared to $831.5 million in Q2 2018, an increase of 2.1 percent.

Assets increased 1.8 percent from $882.6 million to $898.8 million.

In its second quarter, FirstBank served as the presenting sponsor for the seventh annual Arizona Gives Day, a statewide, 24-hour, online giving campaign. The annual day of giving helped raise a record $3.6 million for more than 700 local nonprofit organizations.

As of June 30, 2019, FirstBank’s national total assets, total deposits, net loans and net income increased, compared to Q2 of 2018. Total assets grew by 5.4 percent to $19.25 billion and total deposits increased by 5.3 percent to $17.28 billion. Net loans rose to $10.86 billion, an increase of 4.5 percent, and net income posted a 2.6 percent increase to $134.7 million.

Visit www.efirstbank.com.