FirstBank honors Goodyear, Peoria nonprofits at Arizona Gives Day celebration

FirstBank honored more than 720 organizations that participated in this year’s Arizona Gives Day, April 2.

The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits hosted a celebration party, May 21.

The annual giving campaign raised a record amount of $3.6 million for a variety of charitable and community causes, according to a news release.

New Life Center (Goodyear) won $1,000 for being randomly selected for a “Golden Ticket.”

Homeless Youth Connection (Avondale) won $1,000 for being randomly selected for a “Golden Ticket.”

AZK9 Rescue (Peoria) won $2,500 for the Power Hour (8-9 a.m.) for getting the most $50 or more unique donors in the Micro/Small category.

BLOOM365 (Peoria) won $1,000 for being randomly selected for a “Golden Ticket.”

Arizona Gives Day, a statewide, 24-hour, online giving campaign organized by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum, occurred on April 2.

Since its inception in 2013, Arizona Gives Day raised more than $17 million for Arizona charities. For the seventh consecutive year FirstBank, with fifteen branches across the Valley, served as the event’s presenting sponsor.

“It’s amazing to watch this event continue to grow each year, from raising $900,000 in 2013 to $3.6 million in 2019. We are truly humbled by the generosity of Arizonans,” Bryce Lloyd, Phoenix market president for FirstBank, stated in a news release. “After such a successful Arizona Gives Day, we appreciate the opportunity to celebrate all of the nonprofit prize winners, which represent a wide array of important causes. Arizona continues to support the people and places we call home, and that is what ‘banking for good’ is all about.”

As part of its participation in Arizona Gives Day, FirstBank supports the financial incentives to nonprofits that meet certain milestones in their giving. Prizes were awarded to nonprofits for most dollars raised, most pre-scheduled donations, most dollars raised in a single hour, most unique donations, plus other opportunities.

“Arizona Gives Day set a fund-raising record by showcasing the power of individuals and our local communities to support the nonprofits that serve them throughout the state,” Kristen Merrifield, CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, stated in a news release. “We are very grateful for the selfless response to Arizona Gives Day and to the deeply generous support of our sponsors and FirstBank’s leadership.”