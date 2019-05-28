Fiat, Seaworld rise; Meredith, Kraft Heinz slip

28 May 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Total System Services Inc., up $5.39 to $118.84

The payments processing company is being bought by Global Payments in an all-stock deal valued at $21.5 billion.

Anaplan Inc., up $6.76 to $43.87

The software developer’s first quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts and it gave investors a solid outlook for the year.

Seaworld Entertainment Inc., up $4.52 to $31.77

The theme park operator is buying back stock and announced increased investment from a hedge fund.

Meredith Corp., down $2.14 to $52.57

The publisher sold its Sports Illustrated brand to Authentic Brands for $110 million.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, up 93 cents to $13.78

The carmaker is proposing a merger with France’s Renault to create the world’s third-biggest automaker.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $2.59 to $29.03

The chipmaker announced the release of several new computing and graphics products for video games.

Momo Inc., up $1.29 to $27.31

The Chinese social media company reported strong first quarter financial results and issued a solid forecast.

Kraft Heinz Co., down $2.05 to $29.06

The food maker and other consumer staples companies lagged the market as investors shifted to more risk-heavy holdings.

