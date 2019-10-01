Eurozone inflation eases, largely due to cheaper energy

byAssociated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation in the 19-country eurozone eased in September, largely due to cheaper energy prices.

Statistics agency Eurostat said Tuesday that the annual inflation rate eased to 0.9% in September from 1.0% in August.

Low inflation can be a sign of economic weakness and has been a concern for officials at the European Central Bank, whose goal is to have inflation of just under 2% and in September launched a new round of monetary stimulus.

The drop in inflation in September, however, is largely due to volatile items like energy and a smaller annual increase in the price of food, alcohol and tobacco. Excluding those items, annual inflation edged up to 1.0% from 0.9%.

