Etsy, Netflix rise; DaVita, Lennar fall

byAssociated Press9 July 2019 16:39-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Acacia Communications Inc., up $16.85 to $64.91.

The company agreed to be acquired by Cisco Systems for $70 a share in cash.

Lennar Corp., down 90 cents to $47.37.

Rising bond yields, which can force interest rates higher on mortgages, weighed on homebuilder stocks.

Piper Jaffray Cos., down 62 cents to $73.26.

The company confirmed that it would purchase Sandler O’Neill for $485 million in cash and stock.

DaVita Inc., down $2.96 to $52.55.

The dialysis provider could be effected by reported plans by the Trump administration to overhaul the kidney care industry.

Netflix Inc., up $3.77 to $379.93.

The company said “Stranger Things” has been viewed more than any other film or series on Netflix in the first four days of release.

PepsiCo Inc., down 82 cents to $131.74.

The beverage maker beat profit and revenue forecast, but it has had to raise prices as customers move to smaller serving sizes.

Etsy Inc., up $2.85 to $66.86.

The online marketplace said it would introduce free shipping, which it said could result a “modest” increase to its full-year sales forecast.

TreeHouse Foods Inc., up 72 cents to $56.85.

The company said it would sell its snacks division to Atlas Holdings for $90 million.

