Estee Lauder, Nordstrom and Aramark rise while PG&E falls
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., up $22.43 to $201.65
The beauty products company blew past Wall Street’s fiscal fourth quarter expectations and gave investors a solid profit forecast.
Nvidia Corp., up $11.22 to $170.78
Chipmakers and other technology companies can sell supplies to China’s Huawei for an additional 90 days.
DryShips Inc., up $1.35 to $5.18
The cargo ship company is being sold to SPII Holdings after two months of negotiations.
Aramark, up $3.08 to $40.18
Hedge fund Mantle Ridge disclosed a 9.8% stake in the food and uniform services company.
PG&E Corp., down $3.61 to $10.67
A court ruled that the utility company will have to face a jury trial to determine whether it is liable for a deadly wildfire in 2017.
Tegna Inc., up 86 cents to $15.86
The broadcasting company is a potential buyout target for private equity company Apollo Global Management, according to media reports.
Nordstrom Inc., up 78 cents to $26.10
Big department store chains recovered some of the ground lost last week after Macy’s slashed its profit forecast for the year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 97 cents to $108.69
Long-term bond yields, which help drive profit from interest rates on loans, edged higher.
