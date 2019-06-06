Downtown Glendale merchants, stakeholders to meet June 11
Glendale park ranger supervisor Chris Kurtzhals introduces the rangers' outreach dog "Ranger" to downtown merchants and stakeholders during a 2018 downtown Glendale merchants and stakeholders meeting. [Submitted photo]
The next Downtown Glendale merchants and stakeholders meeting is 7:30-8 a.m. Tuesday, June 11 at Off the Cuff Venue, 5817 W. Glendale Ave.
These meetings are primarily for those who own a downtown business or who may have a vested interest in the success of the downtown community as a stakeholder.
Call 623-937-4754.
downtown GlendaleGlendaleglendale chamber of commerce
Comments
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.