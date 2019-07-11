Downtown Glendale merchants, stakeholders meet Tuesday
Glendale park ranger supervisor Chris Kurtzhals introduces the rangers' outreach dog "Ranger" to downtown merchants and stakeholders during a 2018 downtown Glendale merchants and stakeholders meeting. [Submitted photo]
The next Downtown Glendale merchants and stakeholders meeting is 7:30-8 a.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Off the Cuff Venue, 5817 W. Glendale Ave.
These meetings are primarily for those who own a downtown business or who may have a vested interest in the success of the downtown community as a stakeholder.
Light refreshment will be served. Bring business cards for networking as well as to be included in the door prize drawing.
Call 623-937-4754.
