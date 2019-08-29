Dollar General, Guess rise; Abercrombie, Best Buy fall

by –

(AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Best Buy Co., down $5.51 to $63.49

The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain gave a muted outlook as the trade war with China escalates.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., down $2.57 to $14.45

The teen clothing retailer lowered its full-year sales forecast.

Hain Celestial Group Inc., up 67 cents to $19.03

The organic and natural products company reported earnings that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

Dollar General Corp., up $15.06 to $156.09

The discount store chain reported earnings that easily beat Wall Street’s estimates and raised its full-year forecasts.

Guess? Inc., up $3.08 to $18.12

The clothing company turned in sales and earnings results that were far ahead of what investors were expecting.

PVH Corp., up $4.47 to $76

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands beat Wall Street’s quarterly forecasts.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., down $4.62 to $64.16

The seller of cookware and home furnishings reported weaker sales at its flagship stores even as other metrics improved.

Burlington Stores Inc., $32.15 to $205.42

The discount retailer reported strong quarterly results and issued a bullish forecast.