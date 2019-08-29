Dollar General, Guess rise; Abercrombie, Best Buy fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Best Buy Co., down $5.51 to $63.49
The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain gave a muted outlook as the trade war with China escalates.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co., down $2.57 to $14.45
The teen clothing retailer lowered its full-year sales forecast.
Hain Celestial Group Inc., up 67 cents to $19.03
The organic and natural products company reported earnings that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.
Dollar General Corp., up $15.06 to $156.09
The discount store chain reported earnings that easily beat Wall Street’s estimates and raised its full-year forecasts.
Guess? Inc., up $3.08 to $18.12
The clothing company turned in sales and earnings results that were far ahead of what investors were expecting.
PVH Corp., up $4.47 to $76
The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands beat Wall Street’s quarterly forecasts.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., down $4.62 to $64.16
The seller of cookware and home furnishings reported weaker sales at its flagship stores even as other metrics improved.
Burlington Stores Inc., $32.15 to $205.42
The discount retailer reported strong quarterly results and issued a bullish forecast.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.