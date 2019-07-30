Dirt is moving to build two new hotels in Goodyear

Whether hosting out of towners or planning a staycation, there will soon be more lodging options in the heart of Goodyear. A 90 room Tru by Hilton and 88 room Springhill Suites by Marriott will be located on 3.7 acres on the corner of Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue in one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona. This project will bring about 50 jobs to Goodyear.

“This is an exciting time for the city of Goodyear,” said Mayor Georgia Lord. “HCW Development will energize our city with two global hotel brands, helping to stimulate economic growth, revenue, and jobs in our community.”

Goodyear has had multiple Fortune 500 companies choose to locate within the city. Along with record-breaking residential growth, the city recently entered into a public-private partnership to build Goodyear Civic Square at Estrella Falls, an exciting community gathering spot for events, festivals, concerts, and parades, as well as class A office space. It will also provide a central location for city government and other community amenities. This new double hotel project is conveniently close to the new Civic Square.

“We are excited to bring these two hotels to Goodyear,” stated Rick Huffman, HCW president and CEO. “TRU hotel by Hilton offers the loyal Hilton traveler a modern experience at a great value with a lively vibe. Our Springhill Suites by Marriott, with more amenities, larger all-suite rooms, and that special touch is a great complement to that experience.”

Mayor Lord also added that Tru by Hilton and Springhill Suites by Marriott both bring “a creative take on a new hotel experience.”

“This development is a fantastic addition to the Estrella Falls retail corridor,” she said, “which is sure to become an active destination where commercial, cultural, and family activities all take place.”