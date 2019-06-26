Desert Financial Credit Union awards record $47,500 in college scholarships

Desert Financial Credit Union, which has several Glendale locations, including 5845 W. Bell Road and 17445 N. 79th Ave., marked 15 years of its Community Service Scholarship by awarding nearly $50,000 to 15 Arizona high school seniors, four of whom attended West Valley high schools. The students were recognized at a dinner held at the Desert Financial Papago Conference Center May 15 where they learned their scholarship award total, which ranged from $2,500 to $7,500.

In addition, students learned that their scholarships would be available to renew in their sophomore year with community service hours met and received an iPad to assist with college coursework.

West Valley scholarship winners include: Samantha Lozano Rodriguez, Western School of Science and Technology; Fhernanda Ortiz, Glenview College Prep; Terry Smith, Buckeye High School; and Steven Trinh, North Point Prep.

The 2019 scholarship pool, $47,500, represented a record total awarded by Desert Financial. The 15-person recipient list was also an increased number and a milestone; the number acknowledges the original 15 educators who founded Desert Financial 80 years ago this month in 1939.

“We were founded in the spirit of volunteerism,” said Jeff Meshey, president and CEO of Desert Financial. “Recognizing these exceptional students helps reaffirm our values and commitment to helping others.”

High school seniors interested in applying for the 2020 Community Service Scholarships are encouraged to visit the Desert Financial website to learn more.

Application requirements include:

Completing 50-plus hours of community service in 2019

A 3.0-plus cumulative GPA

Plan to attend an in-state college or university in the fall

Be a Desert Financial member (or related to a member)

Show a demonstrated financial need based on Expected Family Contribution (EFC) from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

