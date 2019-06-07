Desert Diamond offers live view of construction of new Glendale casino

The Desert Diamond West Valley Casino is expanding its operations in Glendale and giving fans a sneak peek of the construction progress of its new casino.

Desert Diamond is building a $400 million casino near Northern Avenue and Loop 101 to replace its existing interim casino, adjacent to the new casino.

The casino offering a live view of construction, showing three camera angles of construction on the new casino, which is scheduled to open by February. The still photos are updated every 10 minutes. Click here for a live look at the casino’s construction.

Once the new casino opens, the interim casino, which opened in 2015, will be used as a warehouse. After the opening, a second phase of construction will begin to add a hotel and spa to the site.

The new facility will employ about 1,600 people, feature a 75,000 square-foot casino floor with slot machines, poker and blackjack tables and live bingo, as well as five restaurants and other amenities.

The facility is located on 54 acres of reservation land within Glendale’s municipal planning area and next to Peoria.

Click here for more information on the casino.

Editor’s note: Bette Sharpe photographs and writes for GlendaleDailyPlanet.com.