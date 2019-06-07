Cucina Tagliani, Deer Valley High Cafeteria among Glendale health inspection violations in April April health inspections Violations Cucina Tagliani 17045 N 59th Ave, Glendale: This establishment had 3 Priority violations on this inspection.

Quiznos 9230 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale: This establishment received an A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 2 Core violations on this inspection. Thawing Package of frozen guacamole was left out to be thawed at room temperature. Guacamole was placed back in walk-in cooler at time of inspection. Several plastic food container lids were badly cracked and damaged. Replace damaged lids.

Walgreens 5895 W. Peoria Avenue, Glendale: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 2 Core violations on this inspection. No County legal action will result from this inspection. Maintaining Refuse Areas and Enclosures: dumpster area had the presence of trash on the ground and debris. Clean and maintain. Area surrounding the store had the accumulation of litter. Also floor drain in the mop closet as well as the floor required cleaning, Clean and maintain.

Deer Valley High School Cafeteria 18424 N 51st Ave, Glendale: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 1 Priority violation on this inspection.

Subway 5820 W. Peoria Avenue Suite 109, Glendale: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 1 Core violations on this inspection. Interior of the microwave had the accumulation of dried food residues that did not reflect one days activity. This surface must be cleaned every 24 hours. Microwave was cleaned upon request. No violations Deer Valley High School Concessions 18424 N 51st Ave, Glendale: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection.

Glendale American School 8530 N 55th Ave, Glendale: This establishment received an A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection.

Toci Pizza Of Brooklyn 5044 W. Peoria Avenue, Glendale: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection.

Pacific Seafood Buffet 8172 W. Bell Road, Glendale: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection. Talked with the owner about using rubber cutting board mats.

Dairy Queen 4410 W Union Hills Drive, Glendale: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection. Reviewed cleaning frequencies of TCS food contact surfaces.

Manuel’s Restaurant 5670 W. Peoria Avenue, Glendale: This establishment is on the Cutting Edge of food safety and was awarded an “A” grade. No County legal action will result from this inspection.

Comments

