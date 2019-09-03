Copperstate Farms opens 2nd Sol Flower dispensary in Sun City

By Neko Catanzaro

Special to Independent Newsmedia

Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company, opened of its second Sol Flower dispensary, 13650 N. 99th Ave., Sun City.

Sol Flower is dedicated to building an inclusive cannabis community by offering diverse resources for the canna-curious and medical cannabis patients. With a mission to empower wellness for all, Sol Flower officials encourage the community to live life to the fullest and live life with sol.

Open every day, the mixed-use dispensary complex is the first-of-its-kind in Arizona to have an adjoining café and classroom accessible to the public. This is Sol Flower’s second location in the Valley. The company opened its Tempe dispensary in July.

Sol Flower offers educational courses for the general public covering a full spectrum of health care topics at its multi-purpose classroom. A hub for mindful communication and knowledge cultivation, class curriculum includes cannabis 101, medical cannabis for senior health, a guide to essential oils and more. Additional classes will focus on mental, physical and spiritual rejuvenation, such as yoga, demystifying meditation, cooking with CBD and mindfulness training.

“The Sol Flower vision is to empower wellness for all,” said Director of Patient Services Jane Fix, who will lead the curriculum. “At our Sun City location, residents can access resources on health care alternatives, interact with medical cannabis experts and participate in physical activities, such as yoga, meditation and even cooking with CBD classes.”

The adjoining reception area and café is an additional social gathering space where patients and the general public can purchase premium coffee and espresso from Press Coffee Roasters and non-medicated food items.

The café breakfast menu is available until 3 p.m. and includes a spicy Devil’s Mess breakfast burrito, fresh fruit smoothie bowl, assorted baked goods and other options. A healthy selection of bistro items rounds out the all-day lunch menu, including an Eat the Rainbow salad, curry chicken salad sandwich, lentil curry coconut soup and mezze hummus bowl.

Designed to serve Arizona’s diverse demographics, Sol Flower showcases a thoughtfully curated product mix. Medical cannabis patients will have access to craft flower, premium concentrates, full-flavored edibles, industry-leading vape pens and cartridges, and high-performance tinctures and topicals. Featured brands include award-winning Moxie Concentrates, Item 9 Labs and Good Things Coming.

Intended to reshape the perceptions of cannabis, the dispensary is partitioned with seamless, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, allowing the general public to enjoy the café and classroom. Collectively, the complex shares a mid-century design aesthetic with reclaimed wood accents and a spacious lounge area spanning throughout the establishment.

“We created an interactive environment for patients and the community. The glass walls function as windows into the dispensary, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity, transparency and connectedness,” said Pankaj Talwar, Copperstate Farms president and COO.

Visit livewithsol.com.

Sol Flower is a wellness brand established in 2019 by Copperstate Farms Management. The brand includes Sol Flower Dispensary and Sol Flower Café and Wellness Center.

Editor’s Note: Neko Catanzaro is a Copperstate Farms spokesperson.