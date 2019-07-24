Cooling energy sector pings Caterpillar

byAssociated Press

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Caterpillar is posting weak profits and revenue for the second quarter as the energy sector cools.

The construction equipment company on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.62 billion, or $2.83 per share. That’s well short of the $3.12 Wall Street was looking for, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $14.43 billion, just shy of analyst projections.

Caterpillar expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.75 to $12.75 per share.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc., based in Deerfield, Illinois, tumbled 5% before the opening bell.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights ( http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAT

