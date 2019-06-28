Constellation Brands and JPMorgan rise while Apple falls

byAssociated Press28 June 2019 17:12-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

CalAmp Corp., up $1.28 to $11.68

The wireless communications company said software and subscription services helped push its fiscal first quarter profit above Wall Street forecasts.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc., up $2.94 to $21.41

The maker of remanufactured vehicle parts beat Wall Street’s first quarter forecasts and gave investors solid profit guidance.

Constellation Brands Inc., up $8.73 to $196.94

The maker of Modelo and Corona beer blew past fiscal first quarter financial forecasts and raised its profit forecast for the year.

Progress Software Corp., up $2.99 to $43.62

The software company raised its full-year profit forecast after blowing past beat Wall Street’s fiscal third quarter expectations.

Apple Inc., down $1.82 to $197.92

Chief Design Officer Jony Ive is departing after more than two decades at the iPhone maker.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $2.96 to $111.80

The Federal Reserve approved plans by the country’s 18 biggest banks to return more money to shareholders.

Citigroup Inc., up $1.88 to $70.03

The bank said would buy back $17.1 billion in stock next year and also plans to increase its dividend 13.3%.

Chevron Corp., up $1.33 to $124.44

Energy stocks were among the strongest performers on the day.

