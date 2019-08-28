Comerica Bank Thunderbird celebrates with ribbon cutting Comerica Bank, 7525 W. Thunderbird Road, hosted a ribbon cutting event and grand celebration Wednesday, Aug. 14. The bank is accepting school supply donations for their current school supply drive to help children in their academic studies. Visit comerica.com. Contact the Thunderbird branch at 602-760-4113. Brittney Hutchins is the branch manager.

