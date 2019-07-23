Coca-Cola and Hasbro rise while Zions Bancorp falls

Business

Coca-Cola and Hasbro rise while Zions Bancorp falls

byAssociated Press23 July 2019 16:28-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Coca-Cola Co., up $3.11 to $54.33

The world’s largest drink company raised its revenue forecast for the year after reporting solid second quarter financial results.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc., up $10.16 to $151.66

The tool maker’s second quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts and it gave investors a solid outlook.

Hasbro Inc., up $10.80 to $119.31

The toy maker behind action figures and board games blew past Wall Street’s second quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Polaris Industries Inc., up $9.76 to $92.39

The snowmobile and ATV maker beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts and tightened its profit forecast for the year.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $5.30 to $103.38

The medical laboratory operator beat second quarter profit forecasts as it expanded its network and increased volume.

AutoNation Inc., up $4.55 to $46.50

The auto retailer’s second quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Zions Bancorp, down $2.40 to $42.83

The financial holding company’s second quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Realogy Holdings Corp., up $1 to $6.18

The real estate services company is partnering with Amazon on a program that helps people find and settle into new homes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.