Climate change debate in the focus at Exxon’s annual meeting

Business

Climate change debate in the focus at Exxon’s annual meeting

byAssociated Press29 May 2019 12:08-04:00

DALLAS (AP) — Activist shareholders are using Exxon Mobil’s annual meeting to accuse the company of failing to confront a future that may include stricter regulations to limit climate change caused by burning fossil fuels.

A representative of the Church of England’s endowment fund said Wednesday that Exxon has moved more slowly than other major oil companies to disclose information about emissions.

Chairman and CEO Darren Woods defended the company, saying “we are doing our part” by providing energy that people need while also reducing emissions from its own operations.

Exxon successfully petitioned the Securities and Exchange Commission to block a shareholder vote on setting targets for reducing carbon emissions from burning oil and gas.

Exxon’s 2018 profit rose 6% to $20.8 billion as higher prices offset a 4% decline in production.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.