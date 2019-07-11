Citizen outreach meeting set for Stonefield at Greer Ranch project

A citizen outreach meeting has been called for the proposed Stonefield at Greer Ranch project west of the northwestern corner of Reems Road and Peoria Avenue.

It’s set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Sonoran Heights Elementary School, 11405 N. Greer Ranch Parkway.

The city is asking for a zone change of approximately 19.4 acres of land from Greer Ranch Planned Area Development with the underlying zoning of Community Commercial to Greer Ranch PAD with the underlying zoning of Medium Density Residential.

Call 623-222-3011 or email planning@surpriseAZ.gov.

Angel investors topic of next TechCelerator class

Learning about angel investors is the topic of the next AZ TechCelerator seminar at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at 12425 W. Bell Road. “Understanding Angel Investors and What Makes Them Tick” will go over how an angel investor can get your startup funded and what motivates them to put their money down. RSVP is required. Email julie.neal@surpriseaz.gov, or call 623-222-3322.

Valley Metro hosting Surprise hearing for paratransit changes

Valley Metro is looking for public input on proposed changes to paratransit service and the fare structure at a hearing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza. The proposed changes would take effect in October. An open house is set for 2:30 to 3, with the hearing from 3 to 4. Call 602-716-2100, or e-mail paratransit@valleymetro.com.

Estate planning classes continue through Sept.

Free classes on estate planning are available on multiple dates through September at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza. Ted Meyer with the Arizona chapter of The Society of Financial Awareness will teach classes on the following dates: Thursday, July 11; Tuesdays, Aug. 13 and 27; and Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 26. The classes will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on those days. Contact Ruby Sitea at 623-222-3242, or ruby.sitea@surpriseaz.gov.