Chipotle, Cracker Barrel rise while Corning, SeaWorld fall

byAssociated Press17 September 2019 16:33-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday.

Corning Inc., down $1.82 to $28.23

The glassmaker warned investors that weak demand will likely hurt two of its units.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., down $1.56 to $28.52

The theme park operator’s CEO, Gustavo Antorcha, resigned after less than a year in the position.

Kraft Heinz Co., down $1.26 to $28.36

3G Capital Food Holdings reduced its stake in the food company known for Ketchup and other products.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., up $3.07 to $167.91

The restaurant chain handily beat Wall Street’s fourth quarter forecasts.

Halliburton Co., down $1.46 to $21.03

The oilfield services company and its peers slid as the price of oil reversed course from a previous spike.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $25.88 to $825.75

The Mexican restaurant chain is adding a carne asada option to its menu nationwide as it tries to attract more customers.

Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $4.68 to $45.92

The glass and metal products company beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

KB Home, up 90 cents to $31.24

The homebuilder gained ground following a positive report on sales from the National Association of Homebuilders.

