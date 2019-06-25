Chas Roberts A/C & Plumbing hosts annual air conditioner giveaway

Applications accepted through June 30

Chas Roberts, a local family-owned A/C, heating and plumbing provider, is donating two brand new A/C systems, including installation, to two lucky winners as part of its 10th Annual Cool Play Giveaway.

Applications are now being accepted online through June 30. People can apply and/or nominate a family or nonprofit that is in need of a new A/C system and may be going through hard times. Each nominee must be an Arizona resident.

The Cool Play Giveaway was initially started by Chas Roberts President and CEO Sissie Roberts Shank as a way to help local families or organizations that may be undergoing a hardship and are in desperate need of a new A/C system.

“It breaks our heart to see people suffering through our hot summers without a working or efficient A/C unit,” said Sissie Roberts Shank. “We started this program 10 years ago, and we continue to help people in our community year after year. It’s something little we can do that makes a big impact.”

The program was a large help to one of last year’s winners.

“I was struggling with my 35-year-old air conditioning unit for the last 10 years,” said Jeff Hallenbeck. “Chas Roberts is a family-owned business and they take care of people. I am so grateful for the generosity of Chas Roberts and the other partners involved.”

Chas Roberts’ vendors Carrier and Goodman donate the A/C systems each year. Smiley Crane provides the crane service, and Chas Roberts coordinates the program and provides the installation.

To nominate a family or nonprofit, visit www.chasroberts.com/coolplay.

Family-owned and operated for four generations, Chas Roberts continues to serve Arizona with a genuine and trustworthy approach to the Valley’s A/C, heating and plumbing needs. For more than 75 years, and as the largest HVAC provider in Arizona, Chas Roberts serves both the Metro Phoenix and Tucson areas. Every Chas Roberts technician is certified and has successfully completed the rigorous Chas Roberts Customer Service training program on top of being licensed, bonded and insured. This combination of expertise and family values inspires every aspect of the company’s service, from employees to customers to the community.

Visit www.chasroberts.com.