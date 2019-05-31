Charity golf event raises fund for Sun Health

By Linda Tyler

More than 200 people, including families, swung into spring during Sun Health Foundation’s Driving FORE Superior Health Charity Golf Day.

The event raised $67,000 to support Banner Boswell Medical Center’s emergency department transformation.

The day included friendly competition, a lot of socializing, prizes and awards, food and drink, interactive dessert and great fun for people of all ages. Awards and prizes were presented throughout the event. A photo booth added even more fun.

The highest score won the top contender award, a three-month platinum membership to Topgolf. A toast to superior health care and the nurses who deliver it capped off the day.

“Everyone had such a wonderful time that participants already are looking toward next year’s Topgolf charity golf day, a date for which will be confirmed and shared soon,” said Gina W. Ore, Sun Health Foundation executive vice president and chief philanthropy officer. “We are grateful for the support of our community and our sponsors for such an important health care project that will transform health care delivery for ourselves, our loved ones and future generations.”

Sponsors included Platinum sponsor Banner Health, and Gold sponsors Morrison Community Living, Northern Trust, Sundt Construction, Wells Fargo and Zion & Zion.

The emergency department transformation project is a major initiative in the Generosity for Generations Campaign. For more information, visit www.SunHealthFoundation.org/generosity.

Nonprofit Sun Health boasts more than 50 years of meeting the health care needs of the community, first as a hospital-based system and now as an organization offering philanthropic support, three Life Plan communities, a Continuing Care at Home program and a full slate of health and wellness programs. In partnership with Banner Health, Sun Health Foundation serves as the philanthropic link between the community and Banner Boswell, 10401 W. Thunderbird Blvd., Sun City, and Banner Del E. Webb, 14502 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West medical centers, as well as the Banner Sun Health Research Institute, 10515 W. Santa Fe Drive, Sun City. Sun Health champions superior health and wellbeing through philanthropy, inspired living and wellness programs.

Editor’s Note: Ms. Tyler is Sun Health Foundation public relations program director.