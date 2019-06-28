Brookdale Senior Living opens north Glendale location

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce hosted a May 28 ribbon cutting for Brookdale Senior Living North Glendale, 6735 W. Hillcrest Blvd.

The new north Glendale location includes a memory care program, which strives for a person-centered approach that preserves identity and sense of self. The secure communities seek to provide a daily path of engagement that allows residents to flourish, even with advanced expressions of dementia.

Designed to feel and function like a home, all private residences are equipped with a kitchen, private bathroom, individually-controlled heating and cooling controls, and a 24-hour emergency response system.

Brookdale’s other Glendale location, Brookdale Arrowhead Ranch, is near 59th Avenue and Bell Road. There are 10 Brookdale locations in the Valley and six in the West Valley.

Visit brookdale.com.