Broadcom, Exxon fall while Facebook, ArQule rise

byAssociated Press14 June 2019 16:31-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Broadcom Inc., down $15.68 to $265.93

The chipmaker cut its full year revenue forecast citing restrictions on sales to Chinese companies, including Huawei.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., up $7.57 to $108.48

The real estate company announced a 33% increase in its quarterly dividend.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down 33 cents to $74.35

Energy stocks dropped a day after leading Wall Street higher following attacks on oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp., up 81 cents to $25.68

The building products company named F. Nicholas Grasberger III, CEO of Harsco Corp., to its board of directors.

Consolidated Edison Inc., up 76 cents to $88.54

Utility stocks gained, an indication investors may be worried about economic growth and are shifting money into safer holdings.

Facebook Inc., up $3.86 to $181.33

The social media company has key companies backing its proposed cryptocurrency.

ArQule Inc., up $1.91 to $8.20

The biotechnology company reported positive results from an early study of a potential blood cancer treatment.

Bluegreen Vacations Corp., up $2.49 to $10.49

The vacation timeshare company reached a settlement deal that lets it reinstate marketing activities at Bass Pro stores.

