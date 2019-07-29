Booze Allen Hamilton rises; Pfizer, Cooper Tire fall

byAssociated Press29 July 2019 16:49-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Pfizer Inc., down $1.64 to $41.45.

The pharmaceutical company’s Upjohn unit will be spun off and then combine with generic drug developer Mylan.

Exact Sciences Corp., down 35 cents to $117.57.

The cancer diagnostics company is buying Genomic Health in a cash and stock deal worth about $2.8 billion.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., down $2.92 to $27.55.

The tire maker’s second quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts and it no longer expects volume growth.

Insperity Inc., down $35.74 to $108.89.

The human resources company trimmed the high end of its profit forecast for 2019.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., up $1.94 to $20.26.

The chipmaker said it is investing more money in production capacity to meet growing demand.

Oil States International Inc., down 84 cents to $13.07.

The energy services company’s second quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., up $2.34 to $71.54.

The defense contractor’s fiscal first quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Adobe Inc., down $4.05 to $307.22.

The software company fell along with the broader technology sector.

