Boeing, Bank of America fall while Conn’s, Newmont gain

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press3 September 2019 16:40-04:00

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Apple Inc., down $3.04 to $205.70

The maker of iPhones faces more tariffs on some of its products in the escalating U.S.-China trade war.

Newmont Goldcorp Corp., up 50 cents to $40.39

The price of gold jumped as investors shifted their focus to less risky holdings.

Conn’s Inc., up $3.69 to $23.85

The retailer blew past Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts and also topped revenue expectations.

CNH Industrial NV, down 28 cents to $9.98

The industrial vehicle company is spinning off its truck unit as part of a five-year restructuring plan.

Concho Resources Inc., down $3.71 to $69.44

The oil and gas company is selling its New Mexico assets for $925 million to Spur Energy Partners.

Chevron Corp., down $1.45 to $116.27

The price of oil fell as the U.S. and China expanded tariffs on a wide range of products and further threatened global economic growth.

Boeing Co., down $9.67 to $354.42

United Airlines and American Airlines have both delayed until December the expected return of Boeing 737 Max jets.

Bank of America Corp., down 46 cents to $27.05

Bond yields fell sharply, which forces interest rates lower on loans.

