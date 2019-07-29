Beyond Meat raises outlook for 2019

Business

Beyond Meat raises outlook for 2019

byAssociated Press

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat is raising its 2019 outlook after a big jump in restaurant and food service sales in the second quarter.

The El Segundo-based company expects full-year revenue to exceed $240 million, up from its prior forecast of $210 million.

Ten-year-old Beyond Meat burst into the spotlight in May with its IPO on Nasdaq. Its $25 opening share price has risen nearly 800% since then.

In the April-June period, Beyond Meat reported a net loss of $9.4 million, or 24 cents per share. Wall Street had forecast a 9-cent loss, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

But Beyond Meat beat revenue forecasts with sales of $67.3 million. Analysts anticipated revenue of $52.5 million.

The company said restaurant and food service sales jumped 483% over the same period last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.