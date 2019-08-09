Banner Health appoints new physician executive of neurosurgery

Banner Health has appointed Peter Nakaji, M.D., as Physician Executive of Neurosurgery at Banner Health and Physician Executive Director of the Banner–University Medicine Neuroscience Institute.

He will also serve as Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at Banner for the University of Arizona College of Medicine–Phoenix.

Dr. Nakaji is known for his expertise in vascular, tumor, endoscopic and minimally invasive neurosurgery. He has pioneered new approaches in neuroendoscopy, including a minimally invasive surgical procedure commonly referred to as the “keyhole” surgery, for conditions like trigeminal neuralgia, colloid cysts and brain tumors.

Dr. Nakaji’s surgical philosophy has produced techniques that yield less traumatic surgeries and allow for faster recovery; as a result, physicians often send him the most technically challenging cases. He is an authority in the treatment of aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, cavernous malformations, skull base surgery and brain and spinal tumors. He is highly engaged in the national and international neurosurgical arena and brings a strong background in academic research and education.

“Dr. Nakaji is an exceptional addition to our Banner team and will be instrumental in expanding and further elevating our neurosurgical services,” Scott Nordlund, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer for Banner Health, stated. “His considerable expertise supports Banner’s commitment to be one of the leading health systems in the country for neurosurgery.”

Dr. Nakaji joins Banner from Barrow Brain and Spine where he has practiced for 15 years. He has also served for nearly a decade as the Director of the Neurosurgery Residency Program at Barrow Neurological Institute.

Dr. Nakaji completed his residency at the University of California–San Diego. He received further training in endoscopic neurosurgery at the Centre for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery in Sydney, Australia, under the direction of Charles Teo, M.D.; and completed a second fellowship in cerebrovascular and skull base surgery at Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix under Robert Spetzler, M.D., before joining the staff as an attending neurosurgeon in 2004.

