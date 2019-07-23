AutoNation replaces new CEO with a new CEO

Business

AutoNation replaces new CEO with a new CEO

byAssociated Press23 July 2019 09:54-04:00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four months after the country’s largest auto dealership chain named a new chief executive to replace its longtime CEO, it’s making another change at the top.

Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Miller is the new CEO at AutoNation, replacing Carl Liebert, who is departing in a mutual agreement with the board.

CEO Mike Jackson stepped down in March after leading AutoNation for 20 years and named Liebert, was brought in from outside the auto retailing industry, as his replacement. Liebert had been chief operating officer at the financial services company USAA and had worked as an executive at The Home Depot and General Electric.

Cheryl Miller has been with the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, company since 2009 and has been CFO since 2014.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.