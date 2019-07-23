AutoNation replaces new CEO with a new CEO

by –

(AP) — Four months after the country’s largest auto dealership chain named a new chief executive to replace its longtime CEO, it’s making another change at the top.

Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Miller is the new CEO at AutoNation, replacing Carl Liebert, who is departing in a mutual agreement with the board.

CEO Mike Jackson stepped down in March after leading AutoNation for 20 years and named Liebert, was brought in from outside the auto retailing industry, as his replacement. Liebert had been chief operating officer at the financial services company USAA and had worked as an executive at The Home Depot and General Electric.

Cheryl Miller has been with the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, company since 2009 and has been CFO since 2014.