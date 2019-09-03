Arrowhead Valley retirement community opens for business

Arrowhead Valley, an all-inclusive, resort-style retirement living community, is now open and grand opening event is 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at 20025 N. 81st Ave., Peoria.

Meet live-in managers, sample food from the site’s executive chef, tour model apartments and listen to live music.

The event is free and open to the public.

Call 480-407-6293