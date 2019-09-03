Arrowhead Valley retirement community opens for business
Arrowhead Valley retirement community, 20025 N. 81st Ave. in Peoria. [Submitted photo]
Arrowhead Valley, an all-inclusive, resort-style retirement living community, is now open and grand opening event is 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at 20025 N. 81st Ave., Peoria.
Meet live-in managers, sample food from the site’s executive chef, tour model apartments and listen to live music.
The event is free and open to the public.
Call 480-407-6293
Arrowhead Valleyretirement community
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.