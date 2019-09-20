APS recognizes Peoria company

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

A Peoria business was recognized by APS for providing proactive, cost-effective technical and professional staffing services at the utility’s Palo Verde Generating Station.

APS honored G.D. Barri & Associates, one of six company’s chosen from a pool of more than 4,500 businesses that work with the utility throughout the year.

G.D. Barri & Associates, established in 1989, is a contract labor solutions specialist, with a staff that includes engineers, designers, technicians, construction and operations, procurement and union professionals. With four regional offices, and six full-time recruiters, the company has a national presence with coast-to-coast capabilities.

Every year, APS selects and recognizes top-performing suppliers in various categories, which for 2018 included: customer service, performance, safety, value-add relationship and environmental sustainability.

The company was recognized for its outstanding service and added value as part of the annual Key Supplier Forum & Awards.

“As one of the largest providers of clean, reliable and affordable energy in the Southwest, we value our key partners’ dedication to meeting our customers’ needs,” Ann Becker, APS vice president and chief procurement officer, stated in a press release. “These suppliers have provided mutually beneficial solutions that delivered savings and cleaner products and services for our customers.”