American Airlines, WD-40 rise; Levi, MSC Industrial fall

byAssociated Press10 July 2019 16:35-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Levi Strauss & Co., down $2.84 to $20.82.

The jeans maker’s profit margins fell in the latest quarter due to higher costs.

American Airlines Group Inc., up 58 cents to $32.94.

The airline raised its estimate for a key revenue figure in the second quarter.

Helen of Troy Ltd., up $14.64 to $146.31.

The personal and household products company, whose brands include Oxo and Revlon, reported results that beat analysts’ forecasts.

WD-40 Co., up $13.79 to $175.14.

The maintenance and cleaning product company delivered earnings that exceeded analysts’ expectations.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., down $2.72 to $69.55.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies reported results that fell short of forecasts.

T-Mobile US Inc., up $3.48 to $78.63.

The cellphone carrier will replace Red Hat in the S&P 500 on July 15.

Smart Global Holdings Inc., up $5.95 to $29.93.

The company said it would acquire Artesyn Embedded Computing and Inforce Computing.

McDermott International Inc., up $1.20 to $10.51.

The company said it has been awarded a contract worth more than $3 billion for a Saudi Aramco project.

