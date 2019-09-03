Amazon to open a third location in Goodyear

The City of Goodyear announces Amazon Logistics’ opening of a delivery station location in Goodyear later this year. This is Amazon’s third facility in the city limits, joining a fulfillment center and global operations center.

The delivery station will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in the surrounding area. Additionally, the station will create hundreds of work opportunities for full time and part time employees, small businesses and independent contractors. There are already about 1,100 Amazon employees in Goodyear. The company will begin hiring for the new location later this year.

“The Amazon delivery station brings additional jobs, revenue and growth to our community,” said Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord. “We are proud to partner with Amazon as they expand their footprint in Goodyear. Amazon’s last-mile logistic system is a huge win for our local workforce, entrepreneurs, and our citizens.”

Amazon Logistics is a part of the growing list of Fortune 500 companies who have chosen Goodyear to locate or expand their business. This is Amazon Logistics’ fifth Delivery Station in Arizona and joins the existing seven Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, Customer Service Center, Prime Now Hub and Air hub.