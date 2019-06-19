Adobe and Viacom rise while NCR and Rio Tinto fall

Business

byAssociated Press19 June 2019 16:34-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Adobe Systems Inc., up $14.43 to $291.21

The software maker’s second quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

United States Steel Corp., up 59 cents to $15.17

The steel producer took action to offset lower prices and weaker demand by idling three blast furnaces.

Lazboy Inc., up $2.66 to $32.45

The furniture company’s fiscal fourth quarter profit met Wall Street forecasts despite slightly shy revenue.

Jabil Inc., up $2.80 to $30.12

The electronic manufacturing services company beat Wall Street’s fiscal third quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Viacom Inc., up 66 cents to $30.47

CBS and the broadcast company are involved in preliminary merger talks, according to media reports.

NCR Corp., down 7 cents to $31.26

The ATM maker has no potential bidders after putting itself up for sale, according to media reports.

Allergan PLC, up $7.52 to $128.16

The drug developer reported additional solid study results for an irritable bowel syndrome drug.

Rio Tinto PLC, down $2.28 to $59.90

The mining company cut its iron ore shipment guidance for 2019.

