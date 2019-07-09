Act of kindness assists local nonprofit

Desert Financial Credit Union, with several Glendale area locations including 6000 W. Olive Ave. and 5690 W. Thunderbird Road, delivered a “Random Act of Kindness” June 23 to West Valley nonprofit Marvin’s Mission.

Marvin Ferguson — of Marvin’s Mission – was a veteran and for many years provided breakfast twice a week to the homeless at Bonsall Park. Mr. Ferguson has since passed away, but Debbie Hartley and other volunteers continue the tradition every Sunday.

Ahead of the delivery, Rosa Ybarra, of Desert Financial Credit Union, secured a list of items needed for the June 23 Sunday breakfast and along with her colleagues, arrived with a truck full of supplies.

In all, the credit union donated 160 bottles of water, 72 bottles of Gatorade, 500 pack of napkins, four 3 lb. packs of bacon, four 3 lb. packs of sausage, disposable serving trays, 300 count of forks, three family packs of pancake mix, and an ice chest.