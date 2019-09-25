ACE Recycling, Ascent Audiology host ribbon cuttings Friday in Southwest Valley ACE Recyling is hosting a ribbon cutting and celebration of its new name noon-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at 10297 W. Van Buren St., No. 16 in Tolleson. Call 623-907-5430 or visit www.aceewaste.com?srh=ACE+Recyling+Ribbon+Cutting. The ribbon cutting for Ascent Audiology is noon-1 p.m., also Friday, Sept. 27 at 3090 N. Litchfield Road, Suite 120 in Goodyear. Call 602-734-1984.

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.