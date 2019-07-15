Abrazo Health launches new medical residency programs

By Keith Jones

Special to Independent Newsmedia

Abrazo Health launched two new graduate medical education programs this month, its first class of internal medicine and general surgery residents starting rotations at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., Glendale.

The new residencies reflect Abrazo’s support of teaching and research in its hospitals across the greater Phoenix area, according to Akil Loli, MD, designated institutional official for graduate medical education.

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus is the primary clinical site for the new residencies, which will add to the community’s ability to attract and retain future physicians.

“Our program offers a collaborative environment that will serve as the foundation for building clinical experience and patient advocacy,” Dr. Loli said. “Through our local physician leadership, Abrazo provides direction over the curriculum and residents’ hands-on training to suit our community’s needs and ensure quality and patient safety standards are met.”

Medical residents in the program will have real-world learning opportunities with cardiac and vascular specialists at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, emergency and trauma training at the Level I Trauma Center at Abrazo West, 13677 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix, and with the numerous disciplines offered at Abrazo Arrowhead.

“I’m thankful for the leadership of our designated institutional officer, Dr. Akil Loli, as well as the program directors and the rest of the faculty of the graduate medical education program,” said Abrazo Arrowhead Campus Chief Executive Officer Jeff Patterson. “Through their dedication to teaching and developing the next generation of physicians, we were able to attract a tremendously talented group of physicians in our first year. I believe the educational experience our residents will receive through Abrazo Community Health Network will continue to draw gifted residents and augment the care provided in our facilities.”

Abrazo now has three medical residency programs. Abrazo Central Campus, 2000 W. Bethany Home Road, Phoenix began its family medicine residency program in 1978, and many of those physicians continue to practice in the Valley. The programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

Residencies play an important role in addressing the need for more physicians in the community, according to Abrazo Health Chief Medical Officer William Ellert, MD.

“It’s a very important part of a young physician’s development, and it’s well-documented that residents tend to develop roots in communities where they train. We are committed to providing effective learning opportunities for our residents. It’s an investment in the future of healthcare in Arizona,” said Dr. Ellert.

Editor’s Note: Mr. Jones is Abrazo Health spokesman.