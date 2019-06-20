A glance at US mortgage rates: little changed; 30-year 3.84%
by Associated Press – 20 June 2019 13:33-04:00,
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were little changed this week. The key 30-year, fixed-rate loan hovered around an average 3.8% for the third straight week.
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.84
|3.82
|4.57
|15-year fixed
|3.25
|3.26
|4.04
|5-year adjustable
|3.48
|3.51
|3.83
