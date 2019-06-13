A glance at US mortgage rates: little changed; 30-year 3.82%

A glance at US mortgage rates: little changed; 30-year 3.82%

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press13 June 2019 13:57-04:00

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were little changed this week, after six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 3.82 3.82 4.62
15-year fixed 3.26 3.28 4.07
5-year adjustable 3.51 3.52 3.83

