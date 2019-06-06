A glance at US mortgage rates: down for 6th straight week

Business

A glance at US mortgage rates: down for 6th straight week

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press6 June 2019 12:51-04:00

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell for the sixth consecutive week, with the key 30-year loan rate at its lowest point since September 2017.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 3.82 3.99 4.54
15-year fixed 3.28 3.46 4.01
5-year adjustable 3.52 3.60 3.74

