A glance at US mortgage rates: down for 6th straight week
by Associated Press – 6 June 2019 12:51-04:00,
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell for the sixth consecutive week, with the key 30-year loan rate at its lowest point since September 2017.
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.82
|3.99
|4.54
|15-year fixed
|3.28
|3.46
|4.01
|5-year adjustable
|3.52
|3.60
|3.74
