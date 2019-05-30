A glance at US mortgage rates: down for 5th straight week A glance at US mortgage rates: down for 5th straight week by , – Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell for the fifth consecutive week, tipping the key 30-year loan average below 4% for the first time in nearly a year and a half This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.99 4.06 4.56 15-year fixed 3.46 3.51 4.06 5-year adjustable 3.60 3.68 3.80 Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

