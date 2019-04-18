A glance at US mortgage rates A glance at US mortgage rates by , – Long-term U.S. mortgage rates generally increased this year, though they are still lower than they were a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.17 4.12 4.47 15-year fixed 3.62 3.60 3.94 5-year adjustable 3.78 3.80 3.67 Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.