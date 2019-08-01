A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year loan steady at 3.75%
1 August 2019
U.S. long-term mortgage rates were flat to slightly higher this week, as markets expected the Federal Reserve to cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade.
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.75
|3.75
|4.60
|15-year fixed
|3.20
|3.18
|4.08
|5-year adjustable
|3.46
|3.47
|3.93
