A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year loan stays at 3.60%

Business

A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year loan stays at 3.60%

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press15 August 2019 14:15-04:00

U.S. long-term mortgage rates remained near historically low levels this week against a backdrop of volatile financial markets around the globe

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 3.60 3.60 4.53
15-year fixed 3.07 3.05 4.01
5-year adjustable 3.35 3.36 3.87

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.