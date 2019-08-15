A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year loan stays at 3.60%
by Associated Press – 15 August 2019 14:15-04:00,
U.S. long-term mortgage rates remained near historically low levels this week against a backdrop of volatile financial markets around the globe
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.60
|3.60
|4.53
|15-year fixed
|3.07
|3.05
|4.01
|5-year adjustable
|3.35
|3.36
|3.87
