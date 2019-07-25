A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year loan falls to 3.75%
by Associated Press – 25 July 2019 13:55-04:00,
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, edging toward three-year lows amid signals from Federal Reserve officials that they could cut their benchmark interest rate.
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.75
|3.81
|4.54
|15-year fixed
|3.18
|3.23
|4.02
|5-year adjustable
|3.47
|3.48
|3.87
