A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year loan falls to 3.75%

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press25 July 2019 13:55-04:00

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, edging toward three-year lows amid signals from Federal Reserve officials that they could cut their benchmark interest rate.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 3.75 3.81 4.54
15-year fixed 3.18 3.23 4.02
5-year adjustable 3.47 3.48 3.87

